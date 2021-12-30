STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06733
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Iahlayah Mariah Wolfe
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Iahlayah Mariah Wolfe, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Iahlayah Mariah Wolfe
Proposed Name
Iahlayah Mariah Ledlow
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Iahlayah Wolfe
Iahlayah Wolfe
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
