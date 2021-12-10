No. D-202-CV 2021 06882
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06882
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Amber Lynn Archie
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amber Lynn Archie, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Amber Lynn Archie
Proposed Name
Xander Lynn Archie
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 13th day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please call 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amber Archie
Amber Archie
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021