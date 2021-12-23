PUBLIC AUCTION

December 23, 2021 / Storage Auctions

Notice OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for Storwise Self Storage 1st Street, 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
Online at https://www.storagetreasures.com starting December 31st 2021 at 5 P.M., ending January 31 2022 ending at 5 P.M.
Auction unit B13: Goodwin, JR, Bob E, 406 West Mangrumdt, Pueblo West, CO 81007. Old tv, deer head, vest, pull-up bar, misc
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. December 24, 31, 2021

Leave a Comment

Scroll to Top