NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage 2nd St, 10130 2nd St NW Albuquerque NM 87114
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting February 12th, 2022 at 5 P.M., ending February 23rd 2022, at 9 A.M.
AUCTION: unit #H7: Elias Ochoa , 54913 Sierra Madre dr. El Paso, TX 79904: building supplies
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
Jerry Carbajal 584 Wagon train Dr NE Abq. NM 87124: air compressor, tiller, jack, car parts, tools and various bagged or boxed items.
Phillip Maupin 11513 Lexington Ave NE Abq NM 87112: Couch, dresser, bed w/ frame and various bagged and boxed items.
Lizth Mendoza 9656 4th St NW Apt. A Abq. NM 87114: Bed, dresser, vacuum and various bagged or boxed items.
HCS Pub. January 14, 21, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
