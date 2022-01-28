Storage Auction

Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on February 16, 2022, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Allen, Ryan
C21
670 Pelham Blvd.
St. Paul, MN 55114
Metal Chairs, Misc. Boxes, Bins, and Items
Archuleta, Manuel
C63
1025 Chelwood Pk. Blvd. NE, #115
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Cabinet, Table, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Items
Baca, Joe J.
9001 Fairbanks Rd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Tires, Luggage, Paintings, Speaker, Misc. Boxes, Bags Bins, and Items.
Herrera, Javon
B87
10200 Chapala Pl. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
China Cabinet, Luggage, Misc. Bags and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Mueller, Duaine
B66
1625 Gold Ave. SE, Apt. A9
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Tool Crate, Microwave, Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Sierra, Paul
D312
11808 Holiday NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Dresser, Speakers, TV, Misc. Boxes, Bins, and Items.
Sierra, Paul
D321
11808 Holiday NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Clothes, Older Electronics, Misc. Bins, Boxes, and Items.
Singleton, Richard
c/o Faulkner, Richelle
B104
13324 Mountain Rd. NE, 10-4
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Chair, Tires, Coffee Table, Books, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Soens, John
B10
4205 Leon Grande Ave. SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Chair, Luggage, Vacuum Dishes, Tools,, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Wallace, Christopher
B12
3901 Lafayette NE, #1301
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Sofa, Chair, Vacuum, Misc. Boxes and Items.
HCS Pub. January 28, February 4, 11,2022
Storage Auction
