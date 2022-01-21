Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). 627 Self Storage located at 627 E. River Rd, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am February 2, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A1 10×10: Jonathon Brock, 2300 Diamond Mesa Trail SW #515, Albuquerque , NM 87121 – Furniture, Wheelchair, Tools, Car Jacks, Washing Machine
Unit C17 10×12: Nicolas Santiago, 811 Foster Lane, Socorro, NM 87801 – Tool Box, Furniture, Snowboard, Snow boots, Front load Washer and Dryer, Cooler, Misc household items
HCS Pub. January 21, 28, 2022
Storage Sale
