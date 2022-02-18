Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of March, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A226 Railey, Amber 7700 Lincoln Ave Ne Unit g6 G6 Rio Rancho, NM 87144 kitchen appliances, Caming supplies, holiday decorations, music items, bicycle, chest, lamp, music instrument, table, tent,
Unit A195 Macias, Versavela 321 timber rd Bernalillo, nm 87004 Boxes, bins, collectables, Lawn and garden, bicycle, cell phone, chairs, cloths dryer, file cabinet, hand tools, ladder, lawn mower,refrigerators, rug, side tables, tires, vacuum, walker, washing machine, fencing, ice cooler, weed eater, ac, rims,
Unit A77 Reano, Mariana 101 Turquoise Court Santo Domingo Pueblo, NM 87052 boxes,bags,folding table car seat, bins,
Unit 27 Avila ontiveros, Luis l violinda 4219 Albuquerque, nm 87105 Boxes, , toolscarpetpadbinsblindshome renevation supplies,
Unit A53 Chavez, Manuelita 306 Highway LN Algodones, NM 87001 Clothing, Kitchen items,toys,wheelchair, bags stereo, bin ,gas can,
Unit 332 Reyos, Laura 681 Western Hills Dr. SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Boxes, Clothing adult and child, Household items, office equipment,pool ,bed frame, dresser,file cabinet,,ladder,, mattress,bins,books,toys
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
