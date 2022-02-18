Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of March, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit G18 HERRERA, FELICIA 607 59TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Gym equipment, Bins, Boxes, TV, Household Goods,
Unit Q04 Pacheco, Jerry 224 Atrisco vista Blvd. trlr 828 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 Printers, car stereos, punching bag, weights, mini fridge, shoes, boxes,,
Unit N12 MARQUEZ, LORENZA R. 126 50TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Appliances, art, audio equipment, boxes, camping supplies, chair, cloths dryer x2, desk, mattress, microwave, monitors,, side table, table and chairs, tv, washing machine x2, telescope,
Unit J42 ROMERO, CARLOS A. 10109 ROUND UP PL SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 boxes, baby swing, air mattress, clothing,,
Unit L19 Clark, Arlene 6409 Evesham RD ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Helmet, bins, furniture, boxes, bow arrows, table portable, clothes, metal racks,
Unit O113 QUINTANA, THEODORE 6409 EVESHAM RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Art, books, boxes, collectables, office equipment, bicycle, bookcase, dresser, file cabinet, handbags, hand tools, jewelry box, table, table and chairs, tires,
Unit K51 Gallegos, Ted 9709 CERRO LARGO PL NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114 boxes, electronics, mattress, tv, vacuum
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 18, 25, 2022
Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.