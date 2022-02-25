PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space; 750 S. Solano Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88001 and Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho, Las Cruces, NM 88007, will sell the following units contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies past due on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding effective March 1 through March 12. Units for consideration:
Solano: SB03: Bertha Lopez, 805 S Espina St, Las Cruces, NM 88001; kids clothing, kids toys, weight bench, speakers, misc;
Picacho: P056 and P064: Mistry Norris, 6142 Pecan Lane, Las Cruces, NM 88011; clothing, furniture, books, household items, shelving, bicycles, tons of misc.
HCS Pub. February 25, March 4, 2022
Storage Auction
