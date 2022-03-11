STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 00184
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lorenzo Josiah Llanas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorenzo Josiah Llanas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lorenzo Josiah Llanas
Proposed Name
Josiah Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 7th day of April 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Please call: 1-800-747-5150 and enter access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lorenzo Josiah Llanas
Lorenzo Josiah Llanas
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
