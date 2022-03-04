NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage San Antonio 6300 San Antonio DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 3/2/2022 5 P.M, ending 3/17/2022 5pm
AUCTION: Unit: D56: Ryan Tidwell: 6401 Santa Monica Blvd. Albuquerque, nm 87109:boxes, household goods, toolboxes.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. March 4, 11, 2022
