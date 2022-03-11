NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, MARCH 28th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 64, C43, J18 & J24
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 64
VERONICA SALAS
PO Box 445
Mesilla, NM 88046
Unit items consist of: Trophies, sofas, floor cleaner, computer desk, boxes, clothing, misc items
Unit C43
IAN WATTS
14710 Sullivan Dr Unit N
El Paso, TX 79938
Unit items consist of: Mattresses, headboard, jackets, misc items
Unit J18
STEPHANIE R ZUNIGA
705 Mimbres St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Toolboxes, metal cabinet, shop vac, plastic containers, luggage, misc items
Unit J24
ALYSSA ZUNIGA
1930 Wyoming Ave #2
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Chest of drawers, furniture, grill, TV, boxes, misc items
HCS Pub. March 11, 18, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
