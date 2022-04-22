Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of May, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L47 Apodaca, Fernando 3016 Corona DR ALbulquerque, NM 87120 refrigerator , stroller, gardening tools, mirror, washer, car parts,
Unit I01 Benavidez, Annmarie 3305 Calle Cuervo NW Apt721 Albuqeruque, nm 87114 boxe, bed frame, car seats, gym bench, couch, vacuum, tables, chairs,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub April 22, 29, 2022
Public Auction
