STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-CV-2022-02481
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KATIE A. CURRY and
JOHN M. MYERS
FOR CHANGE OF NAMES OF
JULIAN ATLAS MYERS and ZOE ISOBEL MYERS
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF PERSONS
UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE
NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that Katie A. Curry and John M. Myers, residents of the City of
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, have filed a Petition to Change Names of their eldest children in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico
wherein they seek to change the names of their eldest children as follows:
Current Name
Julian Atlas Myers
Zoe Isobel Myers
Proposed Name
Julian Atlas Curry Myers
Zoe Isobel Curry Myers
This Petition will be heard before Hon. Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on June 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at the Second Judicial District Courthouse located at 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The hearing will be conducted by telephone. At the time of the scheduled hearing all participants must call 1-800-747-5150 and key in the access code of 1461025#.
Respectfully submitted,
McGinn Montoya Love & Curry
/s/ Christopher T. Papaleo
Christopher T. Papaleo
201 Broadway Blvd. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
P: (505) 843-6161
F: (505) 242-8227
E: [email protected]
Attorneys for Petitioners
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
