STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 01440
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NGUYEN GIA BAO PHAM
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NGUYEN GIA BAO PHAM, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
NGUYEN GIA BAO PHAM
Proposed Name
BAO GIA NGUYEN PHAM
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 22 day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3482751
/s/ Bao
BAO PHAM
HCS Pub. May 13, 20, 2022
