SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV 2022 01725
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ERIK ALAN LIPSKY TO CHANGE HIS NAME,
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN ERIK ALAN LIPSKY, resident of the County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change his Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Erik Alan Lipsky
Proposed Name
Erik James La Chance
This Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE DENISE BARELA-SHEPHERD.
On the June 9, 2022, at the hour of 10:50 am, Telephonically.
Respectfully submitted,
s/s Gary Lakin
Gary Lakin
6727 Academy Rd. NE Ste. B
Albuquerque, NM 87109
[email protected]
(505)828-0400
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
