NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on May 30th, 2022 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage:
Unit 109; Angelica Aguilar; 632 Vista Lejos Ln SW, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 128; Elizabeth Guerrero; 9600 Central Ave SW Trlr 177, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 20, 27, 2022
