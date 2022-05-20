Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place.
Date: June 8, 2022, Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
C13, Dwight Helmick, 10805 Malaguena Ln NE Albuquerque NM 87111, electronics, tools, cleaning supplies, sports equipment, jewelry tower and jewelry, bed frame, entertainment center, desk, step ladder, end table, artwork, suitcase
HCS Pub. May 20, 27, 2022
Storage Sale
