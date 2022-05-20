Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit Q02 Pino, Britney 8063 Sand Springs RD NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 Bike, Keyboard, clothing, toys, tire, boxes,
Unit J76 Fitch, Julien 514 Sheffield Ct Piscataway, NJ 08854 Mattress, TV, Hard Hat, Athletic Equip, Fan,
Unit J78 Lumsden, John 5901 Redlands rd apt 105 Albuquerque, NM 87120 Shoes, electronics, backpack, bike helmet, toys, cookware, small kitchen appliances
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. May 20, 27, 2022
