NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, May 28th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MAY 27TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 60, D52 & L29
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 60
STEVE PETERSON
1955 S Telshor Blvd #20
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: TV, mattresses, pictures, clothing, misc. items
Unit D52
NOIL DEWAYNE RICHARDSON
999 W Amador Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Chest of drawers, dresser, window AC, clothing, misc. items
Unit L29
MICHAEL MONTOYA
3663 Hwy 28
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, bedroom furniture, flat screen TV, misc. items
HCS Pub. May 6, 13, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE