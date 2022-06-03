STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 02724
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gareth Gwendolyn Miller
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gareth Gwendolyn Miller, Resident of the City of Sandia Park, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gareth Gwendolyn Miller
Proposed Name
Gareth Gwendolyn Ripol
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gareth Miller
Gareth Miller
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
No. CV 2022 02724
STATE OF NEW MEXICO