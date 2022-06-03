STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02166
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Steven Andrew Espinosa
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Steven Andrew Espinosa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Steven Andrew Espinosa
Proposed Name
Estevan Andres Espinosa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2022, at the hour of 1:50 pm.
**Call 800/747-5150 and enter access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Steven Andrew Espinosa
Steven Andrew Espinosa
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 02166
STATE OF NEW MEXICO