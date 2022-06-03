STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02965
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rhea Ortega
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Elijah Daniel Morrison, Amillia Dolores Gallegos
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rhea Nashaun Ortega, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Elijah Daniel Morrison
Proposed Name
Elijah Daniel Ortega
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone see attached instructions
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rhea Ortega
Rhea Ortega
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
