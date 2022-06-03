STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 02772
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Elena Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Elena Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Elena Montoya
Proposed Name
Mary Helen Giddings
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 05 2022, at the hour of 10:00 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1 800 747 5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Elena Montoya
Maria Elena Montoya
HCS Pub. June 3, 10, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 02772
STATE OF NEW MEXICO