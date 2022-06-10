Notice of public auction:
Lien Sale will be held for Storwise Self Storage 1st Street, 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque NM 87102 Online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 5/24/2022 at 5pm ending July 5th 2022 at 5pm.
Auction: F72 Lora Hansen, 1024 Lead Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87102 boxes, suitcase, personal items, exercise equipment, misc.
A17 Mercedes Silva, 2001 Eastridge Dr NE Albuquerque NM 87112, Boxes, totes, mirror, microwave, metal cabinet, misc
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sales are subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. June 10, 17, 2022
