Notice of Public Auction:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Automotive Machine Service, 1645 2ND Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 on Wednesday June 22, 2022 @ 9:00 AM. Preview at 8:30 AM.
Total price owed is $6,134.35 payable with a cashier’s check. Price is to satisfy Merchandise, Cores, Labor, and EPA charges.
Automotive Machine Service Inc. has the right to refuse any and all bids. There is no warranty and engine must be removed at time of purchase
HCS Pub. June 10, 17, 2022
