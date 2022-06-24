Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage 9501 Lomas NE Albuquerque NM 87112 for David Trujillo 12021 SKYLINE RD NE 1724 Albuquerque, NM 87123. Consists of two stereo receivers, action figures, toy cars, car battery baseball caps Olympus camera household items
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
Storage Sale
Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage 9501 Lomas NE Albuquerque NM 87112 for David Trujillo 12021 SKYLINE RD NE 1724 Albuquerque, NM 87123. Consists of two stereo receivers, action figures, toy cars, car battery baseball caps Olympus camera household items