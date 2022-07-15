NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting July 22, 2022, 2022, at 5 P.M., ending August 2, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: Unit#G-1: Veronica M. Ramirez, 900 Crane Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121: paint, fishing poles, wood, clothes, tools, landscape tools, electronics and misc.
Unit# F-4: Danny Castillo,9801 Ceja Vista, Albuquerque, Nm 87121: tools, boxes, dolly, oxygen tanks, bags, dresser and Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. July 15, 22, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: