NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 7/19/2022
Location of sale: DUGGER SERVICES INC.
7601 SAN PEDRO NE
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109
Time of sale: 10:30 AM
Phone number: (505) 823-9696
On SEPT 22ND, 2022 at DUGGER SERVICES INC, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make:
Year/Model: 20FT TRAILER WITH BOAT WHITE
Title Number: _____
VIN: VVN9C122I687
License Number:
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 10,264.31
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
Signed /s/
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE