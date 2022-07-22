Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of August, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit I31 Denton, Carl 9913 Toltec Rd Ne Albuquerque, NM 87111 totes, coffee table, tools, shelving, clothes, luggage, bed frame, vacuum
Unit D09 ZAMBRANO, JEROME 8324 HAWK EYE RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Gardening tools, jack, construction materials, propane tank, chair, truck tool box
Unit E28 Henry, Jeanae 403 Aspen Avenue Albuquerque, NM 87102 Washer, Dryer, Fish Tank, Safe, Boxes, Small Cabinet
Unit O58 Bustamante, Jessica 6305 Roca Feil NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Luggage, Boxes, Rug, Totes, End Table
Unit I51 Apodaca, Yolanda P.O. Box 72647 Albuquerque, nm 87195 Dollie, Wall Art, Boxes, Totes, Office Chair, Couch
Unit E13 Cordova, Celina 325 Yucca Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 Wall Art, Elephant Statue, Boxes, Couches, Childrens toys, Mattress, Box Spring
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
