TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
B-50 Bravo, Monica 619 Dallas Rd NE ABQ NM 87108 Kids bike, Walker, Tires, Misc. $ 448.33
C-55 Gutierrez, Gabriella 8523 Creek St NE ABQ NM 87113 Play pen, Lg Dog Kennel, Washer/Dryer, Stroller, Couch $ 654.33
F-162 Morrison, Angelic 13101 Lomas Blvd NE #50621 ABQ NM 87123 Chest, Rocking chair, Lamp, Mirror, Misc. HHGs $ 488.83
F-163 Chavez, Jesse 233 Texas NE #10 ABQ NM 87108 Washer/Dryer, Walker, Dresser, Snowboard, Tools, Misc. $ 592.61
I-261 Hunter, Tina 12333 Mountain Rd NE Apt G ABQ NM 87112 Tool box, Shower chair, Paintings, Misc. $ 378.33
J-286 Mestas, Krystal 2030 Capulin Colorado Springs CO 80910 Dream catcher, Misc. $ 552.32
P-461 Frazier, John 1600 Alpine Lane Bosque Farms NM 87068 Air compressor, Sander, Rolling tool box, Tool buckets, Tools, Furn., Misc.
$ 499.33
N-417 Arnold, Jodi 310 Ranchitos Rd NE Apt B ABQ NM 87113 Bunk bed frame, Boxes, Bags, Pictures $ 1501.15
R-512 Allred, James 609 Encino NE Apt. 415 ABQ NM 87102 Vinyl records, Pool equip., Spot light, Farm Jack, Misc. $ 643.88
Q-494 Allred, James 609 Encino NE Apt. 415 ABQ NM 87102 Boat, Dolly, Air compressor, Military boxes, Band equipment boxes, Misc.
$643.88
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
Storage Sale
