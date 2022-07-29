NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 15TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 19TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 18, 84, 377
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 18
MARILYN ROBINSON
9500 Alice May Ln #14
Austin, TX 78748
Unit items consist of: Chairs, home décor, China cabinet, fitness bike, box, misc. items
Unit 84
MIGUEL GARCIA
5080 E Ortega Rd
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Cargo carrier, tools, sofa, baby items, outdoor tools, misc. household items
Unit 377
KENNETH CARPENTER
9585 Schaffner Rd Trlr 3
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Tool box, chest w/drawers, shelving units, flat screen tv, clothing, misc. items
HCS Pub. July 29, August 5, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
