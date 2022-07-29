Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30am, August 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit C219 10×10: Joseph Martinez, 715 Baca Ave, Belen, NM 87002 – Golf Clubs, Furniture, Tools, Misc. household items
HCS Pub. July 29, August 5, 2022
Storage Sale
