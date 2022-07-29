Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage West at 290 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 12:30pm, August 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit B4 5×10: Gregory Lock, 305 El Cerro Loop, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Guitar, Microwaves, Small Refrigerator, Floor Fan,misc household items
Storage Sale
