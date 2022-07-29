Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 1:30 pm August 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A6 10×20: Anthony Reese, 936 Blackbeard Dr, SW, Albuquerque , NM 87121 – Furniture, Tools, Appliances ,misc household goods.
Unit P13 5×10: Richard Kerrigan, 4052 Kiva Try SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Totes, Misc. boxes, household items
Unit B29 5×10: James Walker, PO Box 1061, Belen, NM 87031 – Speakers, Misc. household items
HCS Pub. July 29, August 5, 2022
Storage Sale
