STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04195
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lilly Anna Lawrence-Metzler
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lilly Anna Lawrence-Metzler, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lilly Anna Lawrence-Metzler
Proposed Name
Lilan Darrow Lawrence-Metzler
This Petition will be heard TELEPHONICALLY before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 6th day of September 2022, at the hour of 2:10 pm.
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lilly Anna Lawrence-Metzler
Lilly Anna Lawrence-Metzler
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
No. CV 2022 04195
STATE OF NEW MEXICO