STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04200
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Emily Jillian Bridge
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emily Jillian Bridge, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Emily Jillian Bridge
Proposed Name
Elliot Jullian Bridge
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Emily Jillian Bridge
Emily Jillian Bridge
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
