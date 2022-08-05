STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04142
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carlos Enrique William Knell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlos Enrique William Knell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carlos Enrique William Knell
Proposed Name
Carlos Enrique Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
Telephonic: 1- 800-747-5150 / 3482751#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carlos Enrique William Knell
Carlos Enrique William Knell
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 04142
STATE OF NEW MEXICO