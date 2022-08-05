STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03762
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TIFFANY LAREE SEOWTEWA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TIFFANY LAREE SEOWTEWA, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
TIFFANY LAREE SEOWTEWA
Proposed Name
CAMRYN ALEXANDER SEOWTEWA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2022, at the hour of 9:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tiffany Seowtewa
TIFFANY SEOWTEWA
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 03762
STATE OF NEW MEXICO