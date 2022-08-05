STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04205
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Hannah Marie Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hannah Marie Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Hannah Marie Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Hannah Marie Kohler
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 24th day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hannah Gutierrez
Hannah Gutierrez
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
