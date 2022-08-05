NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 8/8/22/9AM, ending 8/23/22/5PM
AUCTION: unit #34 Alfonso Aguiar, 2804 Hiawatha DR NE, beds, sofa, tables, fishing poles, household items, misc.
AUCTION: unit #33E Charles Monteleone, 918 Arno ST SE, boxes, household items, Misc.
AUCTION: unit #80W Clarinda Shorty, 2723 Blue Sky ST SE, log splitter, printers, drill, shelves, tires
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase.
Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
