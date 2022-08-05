STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04058
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ofelia Martha LeBlanc
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ofelia Martha LeBlanc, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ofelia Martha LeBlanc
Proposed Name
Martha Ofelia LeBlanc
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9th day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Via zoom
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ofelia Martha LeBlanc
Ofelia Martha LeBlanc
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
