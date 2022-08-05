STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03162
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kimberley Ann Wright
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberley Ann Wright, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kimberley Ann Wright
Proposed Name
Kimberly Ann Wright
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 7th day of September 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kimberley Ann Wright
Kimberley Ann Wright
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
