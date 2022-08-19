Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage 9501 Lomas NE, Albuquerque NM 87112. Property contained in the following units will be disposed of beginning 9/2/22.
Units 35&51. Michael Flores, 2916 PENNSYLVANIA NE Albuquerque NM 87110. Contents consists of truck and four wheeler tires, blower, mt bike, furniture, bedding, speakers.
HCS Pub. August 19, 26, 2022
Storage Sale
