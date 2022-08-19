Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of September, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 349 Waddell, Randi Jo 29009 W Sun City Rd Langdon, KS 67583 Boxes, furniture, couch, jewerly box, mattress boxsprings, rugs, speakers, table and chairs, fllor lamps, bins,
Unit 231 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Tile, , snow sled, wagon, utility dolly,windows and doors, window replacemwnt tools, bench, boxs tricycle , snow sled,tool box,auto parts,contractor supplies,floor heater,bicycle,hand tools,ladder,
Unit 232 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Doors, boxs, bins, scrap wood, swamp cooler, garden tools, tools, tires ,shelfs, sink, tile, Auto parts,contractor supplies, hand tools,ladder,wind surfing board,sink,
Unit B46 Henry, Shannalee 892 Rebecca Loop NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Boxes, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, household items, luggage, lawn and garden, fish tank and supplies, bookcase, chest, dresser, hand tools, mattress, rugs, utility dolly, tri pod
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 19, 26, 2022
