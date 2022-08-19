TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-66 Martinez, Andrew 1700 Market St NW Apt. 2310 ABQ NM 87120. Children’s toys, Misc. $ 645.15
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121. Gumball machine, Stove, Ladder, Misc. $839.72
I-233 DuBois, Steven 625 Truman St NE ABQ NM 87110. Propane tank, Medal Chairs, TV, Bike Misc. $ 519.82
I-276 Olmstead, Joseph 211 Texas NE Apt A ABQ NM 87108. Tow hitch, Gum Ball Machine, Hand Snake, Totes, Cooler. $ 522.15
R-541 Mendoza, Lurdes 5025 Valle Del Sol NW ABQ NM 87105. Dining room set, Couch, Micro., Misc Clothing. $ 763.32
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. August 19, 26, 2022
Storage Sale
