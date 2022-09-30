Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 355 Crawford, Stacy 3606 2nd ave nw spc 43 albuquerque, NM 87107 Box tv, misc items, furniture, shelving, welding table, tool boxes, ice chest
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Unit 182 Robledo, Lawrence 6104 Arvilla Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Totes and boxes
Unit 092 Miles, Shannon 3301 monroe st ne apt b18 Albuquerque, nm 87110 Totes, TV mount, bags, stool, boxes, misc items
Unit 293 Hamilton, Leon 8814 Los Arboles Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Furniture, boxes, bookshelf, antiques, mirror, snow globe, duffle bag
Unit 294 Dominique, Tereshia 6100 Harper Dr NE, Apt 15 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Luggage, concentrator everflow machine, totes, ice chest, care bears, microwave, painting, mattress, walker, stuffed animals
Unit 141 Puckett, Mikayla 1824 Morris st NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Totes, cabinet, clothes, shoes, lamp, air fryer
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
