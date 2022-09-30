Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A255 PHILLIPS, JAMES 114 Placitas Trails Rd Placitas, NM 87043 Audio Equipment, boxes, luggage, contrator supplies, bicycles, chair, file cabinet, skis, bins, cooler, brief case,,
Unit 15 Nieto, Dolores po box 277 Santo Domingo, nm 87052 Boxes, furniture, clothes, armour, bags, baskets, misc old electronics, toys, art supplies, books, bins, luggage,
Unit 118 Coriz, Ruben PO Box 135 Santo Domingo, NM 87052 Bags, bins, blanket, luggage,
Unit 14 Miera, Orlando PO Box 747 San Juan Pueblo, NM 87566 ,rocking chair, tube tv, floor lamp, tables, , book shelf, x mas stuff, bird cage,
Unit 201 Cruz, Tawney P.O. Box3840 Tohajiilee, NM 87026 House hold items Art, , boxes, Clothing, Furniture, bed frame, car seat baby, boxes, baby items, crib, chest, refrigerator, table toys, bed frame,
Unit A263 Cross, Brett 958 Vancouver RD SE RIo Rancho, NM 87124 , Boxes, , totes, computer monitor, clothes, cooler, blanket,
Unit A240 Trancosa, Darren 12 Evening Sky San Felipe, NM 87001 Tires and rims, xmas doco, bins, duffle bags, window
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
