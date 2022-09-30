NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 44, 54, 83, 84, 385
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 44
MARY FAIRHURST
7577 Sierra De Luna Pl
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Fitness bike, containers, tables, misc clothing & items
Unit 54
ROSALIA SMITH
P.O. Box 14057
Las Cruces NM 88013
Unit items consist of: Mattresses, boxes, keyboard, clothes, misc items
Unit 83
JESSE SOTO
736 San Jule Ct #A
Sunnyvale CA 94085
Unit items consist of: Sofa set, boxes, dressers, table, wall art
Unit 84
MIGUEL GARCIA
5080 E Ortega Rd
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Cargo carrier, tools, sofa, baby items, outdoor tools, misc. household items
Unit 385
HOLLY DOMINGUEZ
9502 Rigel St
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Mattress, computer, monitors, luggage, misc items
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE