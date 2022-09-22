Storage Sale

September 22, 2022 / Storage Auctions

Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday October 11, 2022 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit 95 – Mike Varble, 112 Halleys Ave, Ste W, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, tools, mailbox, table, chairs, furniture, household misc.
Unit 444 – Juanita Trujillo, 273 Lexico Rd., Moriarty, NM 87035, sealed storage tubs and chests.
Unit 470 – Chris Jaffe, gardening equipment and lights, boxes, household misc.
Unit 811 – Melissa Adams, PO Box 442, Edgewood, NM 87015, vacuums, microwave, boxes, household misc.
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022

Scroll to Top